Burnet County summer carnival going ahead, despite doubling COVID-19 cases in county

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Despite COVID-19 cases doubling in Burnet County, the Mighty Thomas summer carnival in the city of Burnet kicked off on Friday.

Organizers say they’re taking steps to ensure safety in the midway area, and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to the state.

If you’re planning a trip to the carnival, you’re asked to wear a mask and social distance from other visitors.

The carnival runs through June 24.

As of Friday, there were 84 reported total cases of COVID-19 in Burnet County, including 35 cases that are considered active and 47 that are considered recovered.

There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Burnet County since the first case was announced on March 22. Around this time in May there were only 34 total cases reported.