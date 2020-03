BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Burnet County.

March 28 Update

Burnet County announced a second case of COVID-19.

The county will have a special meeting on March 30 at 9 a.m. Leaders will get updates from the health authority and discuss the possibility of a stay-at-home order to be issued this week.

March 22 Update

Burnet County announced its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 22.