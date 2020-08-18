Burnet County deputies searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet County deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says Janet Albers was last seen at her home in the 4800 block of County Road 208 around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

She has Alzheimer’s and is believed to have wandered off into the wilderness area near her home, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says K9 units, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and aerial drones are helping with the search.

A search on the ground led by emergency personnel is also underway. Reverse 911 has been activated to notify nearby residents about Albers’ disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Albers is described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see Albers or have information on her whereabouts, you can call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080 or 911.