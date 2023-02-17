BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new subdivision for 3,500 homes on Lake Travis got a preliminary okay to move forward with plans from Burnet County earlier this week.

Burnet County commissioners on Tuesday gave the okay to plan for about 545 acres for part of the Thomas Ranch development that will be located within Burnet County.

Thomas Ranch in total is a 2,200-acre development near Lake Travis that will deliver about 3,500 new housing units, a private club community with a David McLay Kidd golf course, a destination resort hotel and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial space for the Austin area.

Burnet County commissioners approved the preliminary plat — or layout plan — for the 545 acres by unanimous vote. The plat includes plans for 43 residential lots and rights-of-way on approximately 27.5 acres and just under 492 acres of future development tracts.

Thomas Ranch site map (Courtesy: Arete Collective)

The plat approval allows Areté Collective, the luxury real estate developer behind the plans, to move forward with the final plat process to prepare Thomas Ranch for real estate sales.

Areté Collective announced its initial vision for Thomas Ranch in December. Following the preliminary plat approval, a final approval process will follow before sales for the Thomas Ranch private residential community, which will include about 450 units, begin.

Early residential sales are expected to begin late this year before a full sales rollout in 2024.