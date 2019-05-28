Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) -- Summer break may have already begun for students in the Burnet Consolidated School District, but they can expect some policy changes regarding vaping when they return to school in a few months.

Superintendent Keith McBurnett posted on the district's Facebook page that the district will adopt stricter consequences next school year for possession or usage of a vaping device at school.

A first offense involving a vaping device will result in the device being taken and the student serving five days of in-school suspension. For a second offense, the vaping device will be taken, and the student will serve 10 days of in-school suspension. The superintendent also said the student will be referred to the city prosecutor for a Class C misdemeanor, which can carry up to a $500 fine.

The school resource officer or the administration can also recommend testing for illegal substances, which could result in additional legal action, according to the Facebook post.

These tougher stances come after McBurnett said the district had "unprecedented use" of vaping devices at both Burnet Middle School and Burnet High School.

During the most recent school year, the district hosted two forums for families in the community focused on vaping. The district also offered an e-cigarette prevention program to secondary students and discussed deterrence with its health advisory committee.