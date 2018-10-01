Burnet CISD school bus overturns after vehicle rear-ends it

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A bus rolled over on SH 29 after being rear-ended Oct. 1, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Will Dupree)

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus rolled onto its side after being hit from behind on State Highway 29 Monday morning.

Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said the students and bus monitor went to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus monitor had a hurt shoulder and students were taken to get checked out of an abundance of caution, Burnet County Independent School District said. Parents have all been contacted, as well. The bus driver and other driver weren't hurt, police say.

The bus was stopped in the westbound lane near Burnet Hills Drive to make a left turn when a truck hit it around 7 a.m. The truck driver stayed at the scene. It's not clear if charges will be filed.

SH 29 is down to one lane each way while officials clean up the bus and should be clear by 9 a.m., Nelson said.

Last year, a man died after he rear-ended a Burnet CISD bus on SH 29 near County Road 264. That bus was also slowing to turn when it was hit.