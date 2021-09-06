Burnet CISD campuses to close for 2 days

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — All campuses in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

That’s according to an announcement from the district posted Monday. The closure includes all extracurricular activities and practices, too. During the closure, custodians will be deep cleaning campuses.

To avoid losing a holiday or summer days, the district said it plans to ask the school board to change Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 to student days.

Teachers will work to revise learning plans to accommodate the closure and help students catch up.

While the district said COVID-19 cases have spiked in the county, one of the factors that contributed to the closure was a large number of staff absences, which the district said interferes with safe operations and student supervision.

“We recognize the difficulty and hardship this creates for many families. Our hope is that by being intentional with these two days, we can make plans to re-open with adequate student supervision across all campuses,” the district said.

Burnet CISD added families should complete the COVID-19 self-reporting form as soon as possible, so leaders can continue to plan out student learning.