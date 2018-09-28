Bones found in Burnet County officially identified as missing woman Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tina Logan (Photo via Burnet County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

BURNET COUNTY (KXAN) — Skeletal remains found near a missing woman's SUV in August have officially been identified as belonging to Tina Marie Logan.

University of North Texas forensic scientists confirmed the bones found Aug. 14 in an unoccupied property in northwest Burnet County were that of the 40-year-old.

Logan is from Lufkin, Texas, and was last seen at a tire shop west of Burnet on April 2. The store owner did not want to be interviewed about Logan's remains being identified, but he did call her a friend and a former roommate.

Logan likely died in April, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office. Investigators have not yet determined how she died.

Deputies found Logan's vehicle and her remains on August 14, a day after posting on social media asking for the public's help in locating her.

The sheriff's office is still investigating her disappearance and death and asks anyone who knows anything about where Logan was or what she was doing in early April to call 512-756-8080.

Logan's family members did not return requests for comment Thursday.