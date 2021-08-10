Blanco only has a day’s supply of water left, may have to cut off service to certain customers

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — City leaders in Blanco warned they may have to cut off water service to certain customers in order to preserve a quickly depleting supply.

The city posted on social media Tuesday it’s currently relying on a reserve water tank to provide service to residents, which is estimated to not last more than a day. Blanco came to rely on its reserve after the Canyon Lake Water Supply Company notified the city earlier in the day that Canyon Lake reached its capacity due to high usage in the Canyon Lake area.

The water service says it experienced a water main leak on the north side of Canyon Lake, which affected its ability to replenish storage facilities in northern Comal County, Spring Branch and Bulverde.

The leak was repaired, but Canyon Lake Water Supply says it is still experiencing water loss when trying to restore supply to its tanks. Crews are working to find and repair a possible second leak.

Because of this unexpected situation, the city is immediately implementing Stage 5 water restrictions. The city may have to consider ending water service to certain users, the social media post warned. It also stated no one is allowed to water their lawns or wash their cars at this time.

“Water is limited to essential use for health & safety only,” the post stated.

The water company says most water is used on landscape irrigation, and it is asking all customers to halt watering.

Blanco city leaders said they’ll keep providing updates as soon as they become available, so they’re asking residents to stay informed.

Earlier Tuesday, the city stated Canyon Lake is experiencing high volume usage at this time, and it is actively searching for leaks.