Blanco ISD sees more than a dozen students withdraw after district discontinues virtual learning option

Superintendent says most families were already in-person & most virtual learners had failing grades

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — Starting this week, students at Blanco Independent School District no longer had the option to learn from home.

In an email to the school district on Oct. 12, superintendent Clay Rosenbaum announced all students would have to start going back to campus on Oct. 19.

He says several factors played into the district’s decision, including the fact that 90% of students were already in-person before the announcement.

Rosenbaum says they’ve also only had one COVID-19 case in the first nine weeks of school, with no contact with staff or students.

He sees that as a sign of effective safety protocols.

Rosenbaum also says more than 50% of remote learners were failing.

“Many of our remote learners were no longer engaged in the learning process and their attendance and participation was declining,” he wrote in an email to KXAN News. “We concluded that in order to provide the most successful educational opportunity for our students, a return to face-to-face instruction was warranted.”

He noted that the district has met with families experiencing serious health conditions and “a small number have been granted the remote learning option by a committee at each campus.”

But some families who have withdrawn their children from the school district say administration took away their right to choose what’s best for their families — and with little time to make other arrangments. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more from them at 6 p.m.