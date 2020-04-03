Blanco County has 2 COVID-19 cases

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Blanco County.

Blanco County confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 23.

April 2 Update

Blanco County has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19. According to the county, the patient is a male resident who had a test performed at a hospital on Saturday as a result of symptoms he had been having. The case is travel-related as the symptoms began after contacting an ill family member who lives outside of Blanco County.

The county says he traveled within the city of Blanco before reporting his symptoms, at which point in time he self-quarantined at home. He has been discharged to home where they remain under self-quarantine.