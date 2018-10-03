Dispute over hay bales leads to charges for Bertram police chief

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Jay "JJ" Wilson (Burnet County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — Bertram Police Chief James Jay "JJ" Wilson turned himself into the Burnet County Jail Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on charges stemming from a dispute over bales of hay.

According to the grand jury indictment, Wilson, in his official role as police chief, dispossessed a man of his hay bales and threatened to tow his truck if he didn't turn over the bales of hay to a woman.

The police chief is also accused of threatening to have another man's commercial driver's license revoked if he and the first man failed to give the bales of hay to the woman.

Wilson is accused of making false statements under oath, claiming that a third man was acting irrationally and becoming aggressive toward officers as they tried to question him, referring to him in court documents as a "narcotics suspect." The incident ended in the third man's arrest for public intoxication.

The chief is also accused of intending to harm or defraud by releasing the non-public criminal history of a person to a third-party. He also allegedly asked for and received non-public information from a Bertram police officer in order to defraud or harm another person.

Wilson, 53, faces three charges of official oppression, a charge of misuse of official information and a charge of aggravated perjury. The latter two charges are felonies, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office said.

After the grand jury indictments were issued Tuesday, Wilson was processed at the county jail Wednesday morning and has already bonded out, according to the sheriff's office.

The total bond was set at $101,000. Conditions of Wilson's bond include drug testing, a substance abuse treatment and/or education program, no contact with a list of five people and their families and no possession of firearms or ammunition.