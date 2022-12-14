BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Bertram issued a boil water notice Tuesday after a major water main break.

The city said the break caused a loss of pressure in the water main along CR 330.

According to a Facebook post at 3:30 p.m., a city crew was repairing the line.

The city said the boil water notice was required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to the low water pressure and water outages.

According to the notice, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking or consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The notice said officials with the public water system would notify customers when the boil notice was lifted and the water was safe to drink again.

According to the notice, anyone with questions can contact Bertram Utility Director Adam Lambert at (512) 355-2020 or the TCEQ at (512) 239-4691.