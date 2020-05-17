Beloved Blue Bonnet Cafe owner John Kemper dies at 67

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of the iconic Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls, John Kemper, has died this week. He was 67.

“Our beloved owner and the patriarch of our family, John Kemper, died yesterday,” a post on the well-known restaurant’s Facebook page said. “We are heartbroken.”

His obituary states that he died Thursday, May 14, after suffering from complications associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Kemper is survived by his wife of 47 years, Belinda, and his two children, Lindsay Plante and Celeste Taylor.

He graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1970 and though he attended the University of Texas at Austin, he stopped pursuing his degree to purchase and run Cottonwood Resort.

Kemper eventually went on to purchase the Blue Bonnet Cafe in 1981 from Don Bridges, and turned it into a world famous restaurant. It’s known for its delicious southern comfort food and assortment of pies.

The obituary states there will not be a public service due to COVID-19, however, there will be a celebration of life later in 2020.