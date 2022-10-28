BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley told KXAN the incident is connected to a domestic dispute. A man is refusing to leave a home after a woman was shot in the arm.

The post asked residents within a three-block area of the 800 block of East Elm Street to stay where they are until further notice.

The message was posted on Facebook around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.