Baylor Scott and White reducing delivery, NICU services at Hill Country hospitals

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor Scott & White Health will soon no longer have a labor and delivery unit in its Marble Falls medical center.

The health care system says its hospitals in Marble Falls and Lakeway will combine their labor and delivery services into one unit, which will be at the Lakeway facility.

According to BS&W, the last day for deliveries in Marble Falls will be July 31.

The health system is also doing away with NICU services at its Lakeway hospital on June 30. The hospital will only provide nursery services after that date, and any newborns in need of NICU care will be transported to another hospital.

A spokesperson for the health system says the change will allow its Marble Falls facility to expand services in areas like orthopedics, ophthalmology and endocrinology in the Hill Country.

BS&W says maternal fetal medicine physicians will remain available at the Lakeway campus. Its Lakeway and Marble Falls OB/GYN teams are also working to keep prenatal and post-partum clinics the same.

The health system has made cuts recently due to challenges caused by a drop in patients during the pandemic. BS&W announced in May that it would lay off more than 1,200 employees and temporarily reduce its senior executives’ pay.