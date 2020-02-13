Bastrop Co. school bus overturned after crash at FM 535, FM 20

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop County bus overturned on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car, Bastrop ISD reports.

The bus was hit at the intersection of FM 535 and FM 20 around 12:40 p.m., when a male driver traveling east “disregarded the stop sign,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash sent the school bus off the right side of the roadway, causing it to overturn and the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was airlifted to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

The district says no students were on board, but there was a bus driver and a monitor on board. Both were taken to Dell Seton as a precaution, DPS says.

While BISD reports there was an injury, it’s not known if it was anyone on the bus or in the other vehicle.

BISD says the crash will not affect student pickup.

