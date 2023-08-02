BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in Burnet County is now a millionaire.

The winning ticket, worth $4 million, was sold at the Hoover Valley Country Store at 7203 Park Road 4 West, just south of Inks Lake.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the ticket matched all five white balls but not the Mega Ball number. The person also bought the Megaplier feature, which quadrupled their prize money.

In total, more than 400,000 Texans won at least $2 in Tuesday’s drawing.

No one won the jackpot though, meaning it now stands at $1.25 billion for Friday’s drawing, the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time was won by a single player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. That ticket was worth $1.537 billion.