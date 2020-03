FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were hurt after a car ended up on the sidewalk on Main Street in Fredericksburg on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say an 87-year-old man from Buchanan Dam mistook the accelerator for the brake and drove along the sidewalk.

Two women in their 60s were taken to a Fredericksburg hospital with minor injuries.

A 67-year-old woman from Georgetown was taken by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin in serious condition.