BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people are dead and four others were injured in a head-on collision on State Highway 71 near East Trail Road in Burnet County early Sunday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Prior to the crash, a 2020 Ford F-350 with four occupants was traveling west on 71. Coming east on 71 was a 2013 Hyundai with three occupants.

The report said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday when the Ford struck the Hyundai.

All three people in the Hyundai were killed in the crash. The Ford occupants were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Marble Falls and St. David’s South in Austin.

Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell said the crash is still under investigation.