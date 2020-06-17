2 students died in crash on US 281 in Blanco County on Monday

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two high school students in the Blanco Independent School District were killed in a crash Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the crash at 8:49 p.m., almost five miles south of Blanco on U.S. Highway 281, they said. A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was going northbound on the highway, moved off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The car rolled several times, and the two teenage girls inside were ejected.

The 16-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, Texas DPS said.

Blanco ISD issued a statement on its Facebook page about the incident, saying grief counselors will be available for the rest of the week.

Blanco ISD is saddened at the loss of two of our amazing high school students. They both had contagious smiles and huge hearts. They will be missed. Our hearts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time. Counseling will be available for any student or staff member at BHS from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for the next three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) to assist with grief. Blanco ISD

Once the investigation is complete, the crash report will be available at the Texas Department of Transportation website, Texas DPS said.