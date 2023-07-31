Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 31, 2023

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The Hill Country SPCA is asking for donations after it took custody of two horses living in “horrific conditions,” according to a press release.

For more than 10 years, the horses lived in cramped conditions with limited food and water, the release said. HCSPCA said the sorrel gelding and blue stud horses, named Goose and Maverick, were seized by Gillespie County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

KXAN has reached out to GCSO for more information. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

“These innocent animals deserve so much better. Thank you to Gillespie County Sheriff Deputies for saving them from those horrific conditions, Dr. [Amy Joe] Pilmer and her staff at Hill Country Vet Clinic who have taken great care of them. Their healing can officially begin knowing they are safe, cared for and loved. We are honored to now be a part of their care team!” HCSPCA Executive Director Andrew Davis said in the release.

The Hill Country SPCA is asking for donations after it took custody of two horses living in “horrific conditions,” according to a press release. (Photo: Hill Country SPCA)

The Hill Country SPCA is asking for donations after it took custody of two horses living in “horrific conditions,” according to a press release. (Photo: Hill Country SPCA)

The Hill Country SPCA is asking for donations after it took custody of two horses living in “horrific conditions,” according to a press release. (Photo: Hill Country SPCA)

The release states the horses will have “spacious shelters and an abundance of food and water” through the Hill Country SPCA’s Healing Hearts Program. Here’s how to donate to the program.

“This program helps animals who would otherwise be euthanized due to medical conditions that are treatable, but costly,” Animal Care Manager Stevie Sheriff said in the release. “Sometimes the difference between an animal being adopted or euthanized comes down to one very simple issue, funding.”