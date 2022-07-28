LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of the Texas Hill Country will receive federal dollars to help connect residents to high-speed internet.

The grant comes out of a $401 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture aimed at providing access to high-speed internet to 31,000 rural residents and businesses across 11 states.

The Central Texas Telephone Cooperative Inc. is set to receive more than $9.8 million in a grant and the same amount in a loan for a “fiber-to-the-premises” network in Lampasas and San Saba counties.

Documents about the USDA funding said the fiber network will connect 647 people, 19 businesses and 151 farms to high-speed internet. Additionally, the cooperative will make the internet affordable by taking part in the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline Program and the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Another Texas company, Five Area Telephone Cooperative Inc., will receive a $16.6 million grant for another fiber network spanning five counties in the Panhandle. This network will connect 1,402 people, 50 businesses, 712 farms and four public schools to high-speed internet.

Other states receiving USDA funding for high-speed internet investments include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada and North Dakota.