10-digit local calls coming for Hill Country as ‘988’ transitions to suicide prevention hotline

A map from the North American Number Plan Administrator shows the area codes shaded in blue that will have to use 10-digit dialing for local calls by Oct. 24

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To allow for a new way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, some Texans will soon have to dial 10 digits to make local calls.

By Oct. 24, callers in area codes that use 988 as the first three numbers will have to include all 10 digits while making local calls to implement the change by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC approved a plan on July 16, 2020 to make 988 the nationwide three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The current longform number for the hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and by July 16, 2022, all calls made to 988 will route to the hotline.

Several area codes in Texas will be affected by the change. They are:

254, Waco/Temple/Killeen area

361, Corpus Christi area

409, Beaumont/Galveston area

806, Amarillo/Lubbock area

830, Hill Country/San Antonio suburbs

915, El Paso area

940, Wichita Falls/Denton area

For now, local calls using seven-digit numbers will still be connected, the FCC said.