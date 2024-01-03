Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2023.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — One person died in Fredericksburg late Tuesday following an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in the 1000 block of South State Highway 16, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

FPD said officers responded to a call at 11:47 p.m. regarding a person who was shot. At the scene, police found a man, later identified as 48-year-old Arthur Cortez, outside the store with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed first aid, but Cortez was later pronounced dead, according to FPD.

A clerk at the store told police a man entered the store, went to the back to put on a white skull mask, and returned to the front before firing a gun.

The clerk said the suspect demanded money, so the clerk retrieved it from the cash drawer. The suspect then left the store, and the clerk was unharmed during the robbery, according to police.

FPD said surveillance video showed the suspect entered the store wearing a dark-colored hooded long-sleeve shirt or light-weight jacket, ball cap, blue jeans, and gloves carrying a duffel bag. The suspect then returned from the back of the store wearing a white colored skull mask and holding a gun.

According to police, the suspect arrived and left the store on foot.

FPD said the suspect remained unidentified and out of custody as of Wednesday. Police said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585 and ask to speak to a detective.