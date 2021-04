Jules Barron, 4, was honored for his heroic efforts in helping save his 13-month-old cousin after they fell in a swimming pool. (City of Lockhart Facebook photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — What a little hero.

Jules Barron, 4, was given the “Community Lifesaving Award” by the Lockhart Police Department for his quick thinking when his 13-month-old cousin fell into a swimming pool.

Jules sprung into action when he saw his cousin go in the water and quickly found an adult who pulled his cousin out, a Facebook post by the City of Lockhart says.

“If it wasn’t for Jules’ quick thinking, his cousin would have drowned,” the post said.