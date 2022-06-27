AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Fourth of July is near, and there are several scheduled July 4 fireworks shows across the Austin area.

Here are several plates to watch firework displays in the area.

Austin

The annual H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration will start at 8 p.m. at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The fireworks show is free and features a show over the Austin skyline. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks is returning in 2022 to Q2 Stadium. Music from Willie Nelson & Family and others will start at noon. This is the first concert at Q2 Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online.

Buda

Red, White & Buda will start a 9 a.m. July 4 with live music, a bike parade and vendors throughout the day. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m on the great lawn at the Buda Ampitheater & City Park. The event is free.

Cedar Park

The city’s July 4 Celebration will start at 5 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, inflatables, carnival rides, live music and more. A fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. followed by a movie in the park. The event will be at Milburn Park. Admission is free.

Bee Cave

Hill Country Galleria will hold its Independence Day Festival from 4-10 p.m. on July 4. The event will include live music, fair rides, face painting, food vendors and conclude with a fireworks show at dark. Admission is free. Visitors should bring blankets and chairs to watch the firework show.

Hutto

The 4th of July Celebration will have live music, vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities with a fireworks show. The city of Hutto’s free event will be at the Brushy Creek Ampitheater from 5-9:15 p.m.

Leander

Liberty Fest will include live music, food, activities and end with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The first music performance will start at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Kyle

The Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show on July 4 will start at about 9:30 p.m. and last about 20 minutes. The city recommends watching fireworks from the Hays Performing Arts Center or from other areas in town. The fireworks will be set off from Plum Creek Golf Course.

Pflugerville

The city’s July 4th Pfireworks show will start at about 9 p.m. The city recommends parking near Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center or Costco to watch the show.

Round Rock

The Sertoma Independence Day Parade and Frontier Days event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at night with fireworks. During the day, Frontier Days in Old Settlers Park will include music, pig races, a pepper eating contest and other activities. Live music from the Austin Symphonic Band will start at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk. The event is free.

San Marcos

The SummerFest firework show will start at 9:30 p.m. The city recommends watching fireworks from the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park or Bobcat Stadium.

Do you know of another fireworks show in the Austin area? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.