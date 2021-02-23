Here’s where to get free bottled water, meals, showers in Austin area Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin area continues to emerge from its deep freeze during winter storms last week, some folks are still struggling to get necessities.

The City of Austin said in a news release Monday night it will continue to distribute cases of bottled water, emergency meals and will help facilitate other services with partners.

Where to find water

As boil water notices are lifted around Austin, there are still folks — particularly in apartment complexes — that don’t have access to running water. The city has reduced some water distribution sites due to lower demand, but if folks need a case of bottled water, here’s where volunteers will be offering them starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Lakeline Station, 13625 Lyndhurst Blvd.

Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive

Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove Blvd.

Garrison Park, 6601 Menchaca Rd.

Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E. William Cannon Dr.

ACC Pinnacle Camps, 7748 US-290

Manor Distribution Site, Corner of Lockwood Road and Blake Manor Road, Manor TX 78653. NOTE: Distribution in Manor begins at 11 a.m.

Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, Lago Vista, Texas 78645

Village of Point Venture Offices, 411 Lohman Ford Road, Leander, Texas 78645

Jones Brothers Park, 10301 Lakeside Dr, Jonestown, Texas 78645

Officials ask if you show up to a site in a car, make sure your trunk is popped or there’s room in your backseat for volunteers to put the case of bottled water in your car. If on foot, they suggest you bring a wagon or something else to carry the water.

The Texas Beer Company in Taylor also confirmed they’ll be filling containers with water from 2-6 p.m.

Where to find food

The city said Monday they gave out 30,000 emergency meals, and they are set to give out more from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Millennium Complex, 1156 Hargrave St. in east Austin. Edwin Marty, Austin’s food policy manager, says the City of Austin partnered with the American Red Cross and other organizations to distribute the meals.

From 6-8 p.m. in Round Rock, Mission Church will pass out free meals and water. They partnered with Foursquare Disaster Relief to get a semi-truck full of dry food, proteins and water. They’ll be there until supplies run out.

The site is located at 2120 N Mays St #290.

Where to get a shower or do laundry

If it’s a shower or a fresh load of laundry you’re looking for, the Austin Disaster Relief Network is helping facilitate those at local churches. Folks need to sign up for time slots in advance for the relief network’s website. Here are the locations for shower and laundry services:

Northwest Austin: City Reach Church, 3502 Hatch Road, Cedar Park, Texas 78623

Southwest Austin: Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Southeast Austin: Shoreline Church – South Campus, 2008 Brandt Rd. (Showers only)

Northeast Austin: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 East Yager Ln. (Check ADRN’s website for availability. As of Tuesday morning it said this site was “opening soon.”)

Georgetown (opening soon): Riverside Mobile Home Park (First Baptist Church of Georgetown), 7275 E. Hwy 29

Some of the YMCA locations in the Austin area are also offering use of shower facilities to the public. Everyone is required to wear a mask and provide some identification when they arrive. Here are the YMCAs offering showers:

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., 512-933-9622

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., 512-523-0099

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Ln., 512-973-9622

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Dr., 512-335-9622

Southwest Family YMCA, 6219 Oakclaire Dr., 512-891-9622

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St., 512-542-9622

Check with each locations for operating hours.

Home in need of repairs? Great city resource page

If your home needs repairs following, the city’s development services department put together a resource page that includes safety information when making repairs yourself, what type of work requires a permit and the process of obtaining a permit for emergency work.