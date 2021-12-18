Here’s how you can volunteer with APD’s Operation Blue Santa

APD said approximately 15,000 children in the area will receive gifts this holiday season as a part of Operation Blue Santa. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for volunteers Saturday to help deliver boxes of gifts to the families in the area.

APD said approximately 15,000 children in the area will receive gifts this holiday season as a part of Operation Blue Santa.

Volunteers are still needed at several Blue Santa locations. Those who are wishing to volunteer can arrive at the Austin Police Operation Blue Santa Headquarters at 4101 South Industrial Drive, Ste. 260 and let personnel know how many deliveries you’d like to make.

Packages will be loaded into vehicles and delivery addresses will be provided.

APD said approximately 15,000 children in the area will receive gifts this holiday season as a part of Operation Blue Santa. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

APD said approximately 15,000 children in the area will receive gifts this holiday season as a part of Operation Blue Santa. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Volunteers are also needed at secondary sites, as well:

Robert T. Martinez Sr. Central East Substation – 812 Springdale Road

Jaime Padron North Substation – 12425 Lamplight Village Ave.

Clinton Hunter South Substation – 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr.

Those going to the secondary sites will be asked to proceed to the main warehouse after deliveries are completed.

Operation Blue Santa was created in 1972. The distribution began with 20 families and has since grown.