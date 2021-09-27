Helping Austin’s homeless: Ground breaks at new state-sanctioned facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Work is set to begin at the site of what’s to become a community aimed at helping homeless Austinites transition off the street. The state-sanctioned site will be located at 780 State Highway 183 in south Austin.

The Esperanza Community complex will be developed by The Other Ones Foundation, a nonprofit that works to give low-barrier work opportunities, case management and aid to the local homeless population. The facility will be able to temporarily house around 150 people, TOOF says.

When it’s finished, TOOF says Esperanza will offer bathrooms/showers, food access, laundry facilities, and mental and physical health resources.

TOOF’s employment opportunities for residents include homeless camp site clean up. The foundation reports it’s helped move 1 million pounds of trash out of green spaces in Austin since it began in 2018.

The only requirements for employment with TOOF are being at least 18 years old and currently experiencing homelessness.

A groundbreaking will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday. KXAN will stream the event in this story, at KXAN.com, on the official KXAN Facebook page, and in the KXAN app.