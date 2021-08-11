Heavy smoke from Pflugerville fire causing traffic delays

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A fire at a Sonic Drive-In caused traffic delays in Pflugerville Wednesday morning, filling the area of Farm-to-Market Road 685 between Pflugerville Parkway and Pecan Street with heavy smoke, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Northbound traffic at Old Austin Hutto Road at Pecan Street was shut down Wednesday morning due to the fire. Check the latest traffic updates on the KXAN traffic page.

Emergency personnel responded around 7:11 a.m. Wednesday. Avoid the area, if possible.