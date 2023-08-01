AUSTIN (KXAN) — The month of July was filled with weeks of consecutive triple-digit temperatures throughout Central Texas.

As we enter August, this heat wave has brought an increase in calls to first responders.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 285 heat-related incidents in July — a 28% increase compared to July of last year — when the city’s medical service department responded to 223 calls.

ATCEMS captain Christa Stedman says this summer’s record-breaking heat has been a huge factor.

“It has been abnormally hot for a long stretch of time,” she said. “That has resulted in an increase in heat-related incidents.”

Some assume many of these calls are coming in to treat those experiencing homeless.

However, Stedman says most of those needing help in the heat aren’t who you might think.

“The majority of the heat-related incidents we’re seeing are actually outdoor workers between the ages of 18 and 50,” she said.

Since April, ATCEMS has responded to 608 heat-related calls.

Without a rapid response, people suffering heat stroke or exhaustion can end up in the emergency room.

“What we’re seeing lately, is people that work outside for long hours,” Stedman said.

“Either they’re not hydrating well enough or they’re not able to take frequent enough breaks and they’re getting overheated.”

Dr. Leah Joseph is a primary care physician with Teladoc Health. A virtual healthcare company that treats thousands of patients in Central Texas.

“The increase in calls is a combination of the record-breaking heat, temperatures that we’re seeing and people’s individual risks,” she said.

Regardless of your age or overall health, Dr. Joseph says no one is immune to a heat-related illness.

“Not one size fits all,” she said. “Someone can meet with their primary care doctor to identify their individual risk and come up with a strategy to beat the heat.”

Despite the increase in heat-related calls, Austin-Travis County EMS says they have the staffing to meet the need.

The medical department currently has an 18% vacancy rate.