KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-based restaurant chain Z’Tejas officially opens its newest location in Kyle at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Z’Tejas originated off Sixth Street in Austin in 1989, before that location ultimately closed April 1.

The restaurant specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine with southern influence.

“What better way to celebrate 35 years of being in business than marking off another first. We look forward to being a staple in this vibrant community and providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience,” Z’Tejas CEO Robby Nethercut said in the release. “We invite everyone to come explore the best of two culinary worlds and experience the charm of Z’Tejas.”

Austin-based restaurant chain Z’Tejas opens its newest location in Kyle (Photo Courtesy: City of Kyle)

The new restaurant is located at 19820 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Kyle. More details on the restaurant are available online.