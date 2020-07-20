You may soon have to do more and pay more to have an alarm system in Buda

Buda Police say most alarm calls over the past year and a half have turned out to be false

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — City council members in Buda are set to discuss a new ordinance that would create rules surrounding alarm systems, including a permitting process, fees and penalties for violations.

The ordinance would mean permit fees for people who have alarms. Police would not be required to respond to alarms that are not permitted, and if they do respond, the homeowner or business owner would have to pay $250.00, under the proposed ordinance.

According to city documents, the goal of the ordinance is to promote proper use of alarms to improve reliability and “to reduce or eliminate false alarms.”

In 2019, Buda Police esponded to 815 business alarms and 265 residential alarms and “the vast majority were false alarms,” according to the ordinance proposal.

That trend is continuing this year: For the first six months of 2020, police responded to 410 business alarms and 99 residential alarms, most turning out to be false alarms.

The document outlines fees for people who have too many false alarms, and states that setting up new protocol will help control and regulate services to minimize the amount of time and resources officers spend on false alarms.

Here’s a look at the proposed fees city council members are set to consider with the ordinance on Tuesday:

Alarm Permit Fee: (includes permit fees for conversions and takeovers) Residential Alarm Permit: $25.00 Commercial Alarm Permit: $50.00 Governmental (including school district) Alarm Permit $ 0.00 Educational Alarm Permit $ 0.00

Alarm Permit Reinstatement Fee: $50.00

Appeal Fee: $25.00

False Alarm Fees: $50.00, if the alarm site has had more than three but fewer than six other false alarms in the preceding 12-month period. $75.00, if the alarm site has had more than five but fewer than eight other false alarms in the preceding 12-month period.

$100.00, if the alarm site has had eight or more other false alarms in the preceding 12-month period.

Unpermitted Alarm System Response Fee: $250.00

The city cites similar ordinances in San Marcos and Kyle.