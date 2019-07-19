Year after arson at San Marcos apartments that killed 5, still no suspect

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Almost a year after the fire at the Iconic Village apartments in San Marcos, the investigation into the fatal fire, which officials say was set intentionally, continues.

On the morning of July 20, 2018, officials reported to the fire at the complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., which resulted in the injury of seven and the homicides of five.

“The investigation is ongoing and continues to be actively worked,” said Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. “We frequently receive new leads and information; all of which are followed-up on until exhausted. Although no specific suspect has been identified, the investigative team is confident the case can and will be solved.”

Those killed in the fire are: Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant. Among those seriously injured is Zachary Sutterfield, 21, who is still recovering at the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The aftermath of the fire, which officials have ruled as intentional (KXAN Photo)

“We can never replace the young lives lost in this tragedy or alleviate the life-changing struggle that Zach has faced since that day, but we can continue to work diligently to solve this crime and appeal to the public for assistance in achieving this goal,” said Fire Chief Les Stephens.

MORE: Iconic Village fire victims struggle in the aftermath

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Houston Field Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that the fire was started intentionally and that the deaths had been ruled homicides.

A reward for up to $10,000 has been offered by officials and remains in effect for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (888) 283-8477.