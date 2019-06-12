Worm that makes fish unable to swim continues to infect San Marcos, Comal rivers
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A new invasive parasite in the San Marcos and Comal rivers is becoming a bigger and bigger problem — it infects fish and makes them unable to swim.
Researchers at Texas State University have identified the Haplorchis pumilio — a worm whose larvae can cause all sorts of bodily harm to fish, including an endangered species unique to Texas springs.
"This newly arrived parasite infects the fins and jaw joints," said Huffman, whois one of more than 40 scientists throughout the Texas State University System working through the Texas Invasive Invasive Species Institute in Huntsville to study and develop strategies to deal with invasive species across the state. "The larvae of H. pumiliopenetrate the skin and migrate through intervening tissues to get to the fins and the jaw, leaving behind a trail of trauma and inflammation. This worm is now proving to be a much more serious threat to fountain darters than the other parasite which receives most of the research attention."
Larvae that do not target a fish's fins, can cause cysts in the jaw, ending with a stiffening of the joint and preventing the fish from closing its mouth. "This interferes with feeding, and forces the fish to swim continuously to breathe," said graduate student Allison Scott.
Fish that are not killed outright by H. pumilio face a challenging future, with the majority of the larvae encysting at the base of the tail, said David Huffman, a parasitologist who runs the lab.
The fin rays of a fish's tail have evolved to be individually bendable like double-jointed fingers, and are controlled by a complex array of muscles that give the fish fine control of fins for efficient swimming," Huffman said. "It's amazing these larvae target that specific spot, because that is where most of the finesse of swimming is generated. This parasite dramatically reduces the ability of a fish to control its fins, and recent swim-test research in our lab indicates that infected fish lose their ability to pursue food and to escape predators on a mathematically predictable 'dose-response' basis."
The parasite can also cause blitering on the tail — blisters that can burst and kill the fish.
The source of the parasitic problem originates with an invasive Asian snail, identified by its distinctive spiral shell, which was introduced into local springs in the mid-20th Century. The likely source of the snails was aquarium dumping by local residents. This snail is known to transmit more parasitic fluke diseases than any other snail in the world. Two of these parasites now heavily infect most fish species in the San Marcos and Comal springs, including the endangered fountain darter. In Laos and Vietnam, where fish are commonly eaten raw, both parasites also cause intestinal disease in humans.
"Fortunately, it is very unlikely that local humans are going to contract these parasites, because they cook their fish," Huffman said. "On the other hand, if there are cats or dogs that are visiting fish cleaning stations, then it could become a veterinary problem. I've already warned one of the vets here to be on the lookout for it."
