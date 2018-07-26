Woman who leapt from burning apartment recalls terrifying moments Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Beth Conboy (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Life changed in a very big way for Beth Conboy last week. She woke up as flames consumed her apartment and made it out just in time, but not unscathed.

Like so many others who survived the July 20 Iconic Village Apartments fire in San Marcos — which claimed five lives — Conboy is trying to figure out what is next.

Conboy remembers the moment she realized what was happening. "I open the door, I heard the popping and the glass breaking... Then I jumped, and I hit the ground, and I just wrecked myself."

She spent four days in the hospital after leaping from her burning apartment's window. "I started to really feel the pain and that's when I just started wailing."

Dislocating and breaking a bone in her ankle, as well as fracturing her L1 vertebrae in her back, Conboy is now at her dad's home recovering.

She has yet to hear from the apartment complex, and there's been talk about taking legal action.

"It's mostly the parents of everybody, I'm just focusing on recovery at the moment." Conboy is just one of the many who were hurt during this fire.

That's why Amy Ramirez, the owner at Blue Dahlia Bistro in San Marcos, organized a benefit for Wednesday night.

All the proceeds from a silent auction and beer and wine sales will go to the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team to help the victims.

A benefit at the Blue Dahlia Bistro on July 25, 2018 for the victims of the Iconic Village apartments. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)