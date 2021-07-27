Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for June 2020 hit-and-run crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A woman accused of hitting and killing a man, then driving away in San Marcos in June 2020 has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court paperwork.

Brenda Hurtado pled guilty to accident involving death, a second-degree felony, in Hays County for killing Dwight Thomas. She has jail credit for 407 days she’s already served while awaiting trial.

Police previously said the accident took place on Post Road. Thomas was walking near the roadway with another man when he was hit by a Ford Explorer.

Thomas was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he died, police said last year.

San Marcos Police said citizen tips led officers to identify Hurtado as a suspect and issue an arrest warrant.