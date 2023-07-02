HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Buda woman submitted a guilty plea May 22 in Hays County for a tampering with physical evidence charge related to a 2018 murder investigation.

With the charge, 42-year-old Jeanette Stevens could receive a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, with a minimum sentence of two years, according to court documents.

Stevens was arrested in 2018 on two charges in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Brandon Fontenette. She was released on bond in 2019, according to Hays County court records.

The original charge for murder was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to court documents. Stevens is set to have a punishment hearing on July 12, per court records.