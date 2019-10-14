Woman killed in head-on-collision with semi on FM 967 near Buda

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on Farm to Market Road 973 Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Freightliner was headed east when the driver said his tires went off the road and he lost control, driving into the oncoming lane and hitting Geraldine Wilcox Hylander in her Chevy Impala. The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. about five miles west of Buda, where the 80-year-old woman was from.

DPS says no charges have been filed and troopers are investigating.

The road was closed for a time but reopened after crews cleared the scene.