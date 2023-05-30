AUSTIN (KXAN) — On May 17, an auto-pedestrian crash killed a 51-year-old woman, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Denise Sumbling, 51, was walking to work when she was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Highway 123 and East Access Road, per preliminary reports from the San Marcos Police Department Collision Investigation Team. The driver of the pickup truck, Daniel Verdin, 66, did not remain on the scene, according to SPMD.

SMPD officers arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. on May 17 and pronounced Sumbling dead, a press release said.

While SMPD was investigating the incident, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office stopped Verdin’s vehicle for speeding. Verdin was arrested on second-degree felony charges, per SMPD.

This was San Marcos’ third fatality collision of 2023. The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team said it is continuing its investigation.