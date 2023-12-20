WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Wimberley’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday its annual Polar Bear Plunge & 5K event returns Jan. 1.

The 5K course begins at Blue Hole Regional Park — located at 333 Blue Hole Lane — and travels through downtown Wimberley before ending with a plunge into Cypress Creek. Event check-in begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 1, with a 5K start time slated for 10 a.m. The polar bear plunge is set to wrap at 1 p.m.

Festivities include music, food and drink vendors, games, prizes and a warming fire pit visitors can gather around, the release added.

Regular registration costs $35 a person, while day-of registration goes for $45 a person. Those interested can sign up online. Registration includes access to the 5K, an event t-shirt, drink tickets and a swag bag, officials said.

“We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the Polar Bear Plunge & 5K – an event that symbolizes the spirit of adventure, community, and a fresh start in the New Year,” PARD Director Richard Shaver said in the release. “Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a daring polar bear plunger, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this unique celebration.”