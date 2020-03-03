Wimberley looking for vandals that spray painted ‘Trump’ at city park

Hays

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook photo: Blue Hole Regional Park

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) —Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley is looking for vandals that have been spray painting at the park over the past three months, according to a Facebook post Monday.

Several photos included in the post showed sidewalks and other items in the park painted with the word “Trump” on them.

The Facebook post says officials set up game cameras in the area in hopes of catching the people responsible. Park officials believe the vandalism is happening overnight.

The post asks for anyone with information regarding the vandalism to contact local authorities.

