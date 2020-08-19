Wimberley ISD welcomes students back for in-person classes — here’s how it’s going so far

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — While several Austin-area schools are continuing with online learning for the next three weeks, the doors swung open for several Central Texas school districts today.

Many of the districts open for in-person schooling have far fewer students than the larger districts in the Austin-area.

The Wimberley Independent School District has nearly 2,500 students. Only pre-K through fifth grade students were given the option to attend classes either in-person or online for now.

Out of the four Wimberley campuses, two opened for in-person learning.

The district welcomes back nearly 680 students Wednesday.

High school students are continuing with online schooling for the next three weeks. Once high school opens for in-person learning, Wimberley’s superintendent says he’s expecting to welcome back 61% of the districts students.

The day started out fairly normal for the students allowed back. They filled out the typical ‘About Me’ forms, interacted with teachers and even enjoyed outdoor recess.

“What’s different is the kids have desk shields, kids are wearing masks and teachers are wearing masks, teachers has changed a bit,” said Dwain York, Wimberley superintendent. “I hope none of our kids were shocked to walk into that situation, because we have been communicating with our parents regularly.”

In the cafeteria, you’ll also find the tables squished together to create a barrier between the rows.

“We’ve got it down to a T as far as how we are going to handle each of these situations as they occur,” said York.

York says he recognizes the inevitable; a positive COVID-19 case, but he says the connection he has with his community makes it easy to be flexible and respond accordingly.

“I rely on our district nurse, I rely on our administration,” said York. “We’re just ecstatic to be back in class. It was amazing how creative our teachers are, some of them had green screens behind them in the virtual classes. Not sure what they’re projecting, but it was great.”