WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault – offensive contact, according to court records.

Court records state David Schachter, 53, was booked into Hays County jail and released Wednesday. The case was filed Wednesday and Schachter pleaded not guilty.

Attorney information wasn’t available at the time of this report. KXAN will update this story with a comment if that information becomes available.

Schachter began his employment with Wimberley ISD in August, the school district told KXAN.

“Schachter was immediately placed on administrative leave in early September when the district learned of allegations of inappropriate conduct. He has since resigned his position and is no longer working in the district. WISD has worked in cooperation with local law enforcement throughout the investigation process,” the district said in a statement.