Wimberley ISD makes masks optional for everyone starting this summer

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — In less than a week, all Wimberley Independent School District elementary students will have the option whether or not they wear a mask.

This first phase will go into effect on Monday, April 26. Only sixth-12th graders will still be required to wear one. The decision was settled by a school board vote on Monday.

Then, effective May 27 — the day after school ends — masks will become optional for everyone. The change will come just ahead of Wimberley ISD’s outdoor graduation ceremony and summer school classes.

