Wimberley ISD focusing on getting students caught up as school year begins

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Wimberley ISD welcomes students back to campus Wednesday, and like last year, they will do that amid a pandemic.

“We are ready to kick off the school year,” said Wimberley ISD Superintendent Dwain York.

York says the pandemic has caused setbacks for students, and that is why the district will make it a point to get kids caught up.

“That is going to be the biggest push is we are going to validate, verify those academic gaps,” York said. “We talk about what does this kid need and then we try to target that need.”

The district will be bringing on additional math and reading teachers to help kids who have fallen behind.

Last year, the district offered either in-person or virtual options for students, but this year they will be 100% in-person with no current option for virtual learning.

“We have established rules that our faculty follows, our kids follow … our parents know them,” York said.

This year the schools are being sanitized on a regular basis, campuses will support spacing between students and the district is encouraging everyone to wash their hands and use good hygiene.

Throughout last year, Safe Breathing Zone Units were installed on campuses, these units filter the air throughout the schools.

Parents can also request a desk shield for their students this year.

But there are some things the district isn’t doing this year like the last.

“We are not going to do the quarantining like we did last year,” York said.

District staff will not conduct close contact tracing. Parents of elementary students will be notified of positive cases in their child’s classroom. Parents of secondary students will be notified of positive cases by campus. Wimberley ISD will also update the COVID-19 dashboard on their website.

Masks will not be required and students and staff have the option of wearing them.

“Wimberley is not the kind of school district that is going to challenge a governor’s order,” York said.