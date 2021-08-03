Wimberley hopes to become Central Texas’ newest music hub

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Passion for live music runs deep in Central Texas — so why not add another community to the list the help attract more musicians?

That’s what Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s trying to do. On Thursday, the Texas Music Office and the City of Wimberley will host a community workshop intended to help the town get their ducks in a row, to put it on the map as a music-friendly location.

According Abbott’s office, TMO’s program — which has helped various Texas cities — gives communities insight on developing a music industry, and communicating with musicians that a community is doing what needs to be done to attract and develop the industry’s growth.

The workshop is the first step in becoming a certified community, per Abbot’s office. Once certified, Wimberley will be one of over 20 other Texas cities with this official recognition.

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in Wimberley to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

The public workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at the Wimberley Community Center, located at 14068 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley.

This story will be updated with reaction from community members and musicians after KXAN News at 6 p.m., by Reporter Jala Washington.