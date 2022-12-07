From 2021-2022, Strange said Wimberley EMS had the highest call volume in a decade.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency calls for Wimberley EMS are at an all-time high. The system operates with two ambulances.

“Sometimes both of our ambulances will be out on calls. We are having times where we don’t have an ambulance in town,” Director of Wimberley EMS Ken Strange said.

In the past four years, there’s been a 30% increase.

“It’s been very hectic for us. Some of our calls take 15 minutes to get there or more. And that’s from here at the station,” said Strange.

More calls are putting more of a strain on their ambulances.

“It looks new, but it does have a lot of mileage on it. It needs to be replaced. It’s tired,” Strange said of the ambulance.

Strange said ambulances are supposed to last about 4 years. His are lasting half of that time.

“It’s close to a two-year turnaround now because we’re putting so many miles on them,” he said.

But help could be on the way. At an upcoming meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court will consider approving $242,157 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Wimberley EMS.

Strange said the money will pay for an extra ambulance so he can get a third crew to help with all the calls coming in.

“It’s getting to the point where we need to be very proactive,” Strange said.