Wimberley couple on Grand Princess cruise look forward to end of quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Wimberley couple will soon be home after taking a cruise that landed them in quarantine.

Skip and Anna Casteel say they’ll be able to get out of quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland next Wednesday, March 25. They were among 90 Texans stick on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was docked at the Port of Oakland for days after 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Princess had more than 3,500 people from 54 countries on board.

All the American passengers were flown to either the base in San Antonio or military bases in California and Georgia.

The Casteels say next week, their family members will be allowed to pick them up at the gate.

“What a difference a day makes, 24 little hours,” Skip texted to KXAN reporter Tahera Rahman.

“Therefore, we have an escape plan,” he continued.